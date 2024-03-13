Palladiem LLC Takes Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Palladiem LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,000. iShares U.S. Technology ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Palladiem LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 9,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 3,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock traded down $1.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.47. The company had a trading volume of 111,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,995. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.19. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $84.12 and a 12-month high of $136.96.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

