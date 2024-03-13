Palladiem LLC Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Palladiem LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. iShares MSCI India ETF accounts for 0.9% of Palladiem LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Palladiem LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 2,722.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,311,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,495,000 after purchasing an additional 7,052,082 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 3,664.6% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,269,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,355,000 after buying an additional 2,209,156 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the second quarter valued at $95,729,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 49.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,703,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,191,000 after buying an additional 1,888,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,615,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,768 shares during the last quarter.
iShares MSCI India ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of INDA traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.69. 5,977,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $38.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.13.
iShares MSCI India ETF Profile
The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
