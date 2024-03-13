PaLM AI Tops One Day Volume of $3.41 Million (PALM)

PaLM AI (PALM) traded up 16.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. One PaLM AI token can currently be purchased for $1.65 or 0.00002271 BTC on popular exchanges. PaLM AI has a total market cap of $132.14 million and $3.41 million worth of PaLM AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PaLM AI has traded up 59.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About PaLM AI

PaLM AI launched on November 7th, 2023. PaLM AI’s total supply is 79,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,000,000 tokens. The official website for PaLM AI is palmai.tech. PaLM AI’s official message board is palmaierc.medium.com. PaLM AI’s official Twitter account is @palmaierc.

Buying and Selling PaLM AI

According to CryptoCompare, “PaLM AI (PALM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PaLM AI has a current supply of 79,000,000. The last known price of PaLM AI is 1.74563245 USD and is up 3.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $3,770,937.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://palmai.tech/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PaLM AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PaLM AI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PaLM AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

