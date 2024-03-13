Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday.

PZZA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Papa John’s International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $83.89.

Papa John’s International stock opened at $72.49 on Friday. Papa John’s International has a one year low of $60.66 and a one year high of $86.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.97 and its 200 day moving average is $71.06.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $571.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.15 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Papa John’s International will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.80%.

In other Papa John’s International news, Director Laurette T. Koellner sold 2,886 shares of Papa John’s International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total value of $202,626.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,228.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PZZA. Cutler Group LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 396.5% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

