Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Park City Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ PCYG opened at $14.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.57. Park City Group has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The stock has a market cap of $264.08 million, a PE ratio of 53.81 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Park City Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCYG. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Park City Group during the second quarter worth about $301,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Park City Group by 350,300.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 28,024 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Park City Group by 115.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 41,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 22,469 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Park City Group during the third quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Park City Group by 53.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.36% of the company’s stock.

Park City Group Company Profile

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

