Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share on Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th.

Patterson Companies has a payout ratio of 38.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Patterson Companies to earn $2.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.8%.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Patterson Companies Price Performance

PDCO stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.24. 50,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,188,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.27. Patterson Companies has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $34.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Patterson Companies during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Patterson Companies by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Patterson Companies during the first quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Patterson Companies during the second quarter valued at about $164,000. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PDCO. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Patterson Companies from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Patterson Companies in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.11.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PDCO

About Patterson Companies

(Get Free Report)

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.