Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PRLH) Short Interest Update

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PRLH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the February 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PRLH opened at $10.68 on Wednesday. Pearl Holdings Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.32 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pearl Holdings Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRLH. Meteora Capital LLC lifted its stake in Pearl Holdings Acquisition by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Meteora Capital LLC now owns 14,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in Pearl Holdings Acquisition by 7.0% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 125,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 8,252 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Pearl Holdings Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Pearl Holdings Acquisition by 5,507.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 23,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 359,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 25,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Company Profile

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business operating in the lifestyle, health and wellness, and technology sectors.

