Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

Perdoceo Education Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of PRDO stock opened at $17.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.97. Perdoceo Education has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $19.62.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $147.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.20 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Analysts expect that Perdoceo Education will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perdoceo Education Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Perdoceo Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.18%.

Insider Transactions at Perdoceo Education

In other news, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $296,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 685,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,674,313. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $296,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 685,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,674,313. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $175,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 685,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,674,313. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,063,750. Corporate insiders own 2.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perdoceo Education

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Perdoceo Education in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Perdoceo Education in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Perdoceo Education in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Perdoceo Education during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

