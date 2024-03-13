Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Shares Gap Up to $2.56

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.56, but opened at $2.62. Petco Health and Wellness shares last traded at $2.77, with a volume of 3,217,465 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on WOOF. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $8.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $7.00 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.11 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.80.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $722.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Petco Health and Wellness had a negative net margin of 19.89% and a positive return on equity of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Petco Health and Wellness’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Petco Health and Wellness

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WOOF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 14,371 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at about $349,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 422.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,451,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,228 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. 48.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Petco Health and Wellness

(Get Free Report)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.