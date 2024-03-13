Peter De Leo Sells 50,000 Shares of Lycopodium Limited (ASX:LYL) Stock

Lycopodium Limited (ASX:LYL – Get Free Report) insider Peter De Leo sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$12.85 ($8.51), for a total transaction of A$642,500.00 ($425,496.69).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.02, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Lycopodium Limited provides engineering and project delivery services in the resources, infrastructure, and industrial processes sectors. It operates through four segments: Mineral, Process Industries, Project Services-Africa, and Others. The company provides engineering and related services to junior exploration companies, multinational producers, and manufacturing and renewable energy facilities; project management, construction management, and commissioning services to the extractive mining industry; and asset management, engineering, architectural, and project delivery services to a range of private and public clients.

