Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,888 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up approximately 2.0% of Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Front Street Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 4.3% during the first quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 1.4% during the second quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 19,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 0.9% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 5.2% during the second quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 12,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,230. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Up 2.1 %

PFE stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.60. 17,001,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,709,547. The company has a market capitalization of $161.50 billion, a PE ratio of 77.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.61 and a twelve month high of $42.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.01.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 25th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 466.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.88.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

