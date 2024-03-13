Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in Baidu by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 443 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Baidu by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 446 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in Baidu in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Baidu by 2,930.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 606 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu during the first quarter worth about $72,000. 21.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on BIDU shares. Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Baidu from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Baidu in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Nomura upgraded shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.69.

Baidu Price Performance

Shares of BIDU opened at $108.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Baidu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.58 and a 52-week high of $160.53.

About Baidu

(Free Report)

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

