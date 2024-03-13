Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Grows Stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in CDW were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of CDW by 2.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 832,548 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $167,975,000 after acquiring an additional 20,152 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CDW by 7.4% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of CDW by 15.9% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 204,005 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,160,000 after acquiring an additional 27,915 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the third quarter worth about $568,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the third quarter worth about $223,000. 93.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CDW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on CDW from $219.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CDW from $253.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CDW has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.60.

CDW Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $249.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $234.23 and a 200-day moving average of $219.41. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $160.66 and a 52 week high of $250.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 73.93% and a net margin of 5.17%. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

CDW declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 7th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.62%.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

