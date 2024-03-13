Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Has $1.64 Million Stock Holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,145 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Kenvue by 572.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,182,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,794,000 after buying an additional 75,913,107 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Kenvue by 576.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 71,686,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,472,000 after buying an additional 61,084,123 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Kenvue by 227.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 61,091,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,711,000 after buying an additional 42,449,470 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Kenvue by 4,057.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,162,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,745,000 after buying an additional 30,413,040 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Kenvue by 615.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,732,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,028,000 after buying an additional 25,576,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Kenvue Stock Down 0.0 %

Kenvue stock opened at $20.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.38. Kenvue Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $27.80.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 9.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on KVUE shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kenvue in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Kenvue in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.42.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

