Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Has $392,000 Stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. trimmed its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Free Report) by 36.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,387 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,930 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the second quarter valued at $38,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Ossiam boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 51.7% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 312.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Price Performance

LSXMK stock opened at $30.29 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.16 and its 200-day moving average is $27.21. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1 year low of $22.24 and a 1 year high of $31.67.

Insider Transactions at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 469,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.40 per share, with a total value of $14,274,715.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,767,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $661,747,108.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $600,739.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,449.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 469,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.40 per share, with a total value of $14,274,715.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 21,767,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,747,108.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 4,439,069 shares of company stock valued at $133,451,301 in the last 90 days.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Further Reading

