Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Has $834,000 Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $442,477,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,815,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,508,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245,264 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,324,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $834,070,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118,791 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $207,590,000. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 2,351,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DLR. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.53.

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $146.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.67 billion, a PE ratio of 49.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.54. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.33 and a twelve month high of $154.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $141.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 164.31%.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

