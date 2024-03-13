Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Purchases 1,434 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ITA. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 220.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $126.95 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $145.00 and a 1-year high of $206.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.09.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

