Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Raises Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 26.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at approximately $654,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,930,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 4.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 37.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 14.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. 63.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRWD opened at $328.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.67 and a 12 month high of $365.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $302.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.07. The firm has a market cap of $78.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 914.66, a PEG ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.06.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CRWD shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $334.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $278.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $304.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.50.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $356,395.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,465,236.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.13, for a total value of $3,601,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 846,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,341,843.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $356,395.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,155 shares in the company, valued at $9,465,236.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 197,858 shares of company stock valued at $52,414,866. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

