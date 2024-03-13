Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Sells 34,000 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. reduced its stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 43.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 34,000 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in PG&E were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 178,625,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,132,791,000 after buying an additional 4,877,501 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,029,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,839,363,000 after buying an additional 4,044,631 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,314,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,171,873,000 after buying an additional 15,210,198 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 101,021,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,745,513,000 after buying an additional 9,456,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,897,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,622,549,000 after buying an additional 31,395,396 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PG&E Price Performance

PG&E stock opened at $16.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78. PG&E Co. has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $18.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.88.

PG&E Announces Dividend

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. PG&E had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PG&E from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.72.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

