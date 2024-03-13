Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Sells 805 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. cut its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,686 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 9.1% during the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.6% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Drainage Systems Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of WMS stock opened at $161.46 on Wednesday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.02 and a 12-month high of $168.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $145.97 and its 200 day moving average is $129.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.50.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $662.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.69 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 49.79%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Research analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WMS. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $138.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.13.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Drainage Systems

In other news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 762,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $124,351,885.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,532,087. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 762,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $124,351,885.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,532,087. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael G. Huebert sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total transaction of $1,635,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,450 shares in the company, valued at $2,199,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

