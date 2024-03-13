Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.11.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PNFP. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Wednesday, January 17th.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 6,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.43, for a total value of $553,519.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 202,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,721,973.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 2,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.72, for a total transaction of $213,247.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,010,207.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 6,331 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.43, for a total transaction of $553,519.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 202,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,721,973.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 101.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PNFP opened at $82.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.07. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a twelve month low of $43.31 and a twelve month high of $92.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.98.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $396.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.97 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 9.78%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 12.26%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

