Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Raised to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $71.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $68.00.

PNW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.83.

Pinnacle West Capital Trading Down 2.1 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PNW opened at $70.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.76. Pinnacle West Capital has a fifty-two week low of $65.20 and a fifty-two week high of $86.03.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 338.3% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tobam boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 2,620.0% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

