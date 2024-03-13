Pioneer Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PNBI) Announces $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Pioneer Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PNBI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.
Pioneer Bankshares Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS PNBI opened at $24.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.64. Pioneer Bankshares has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $27.25.
Pioneer Bankshares Company Profile
