Plaintree Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTEEF) Short Interest Update

Plaintree Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTEEF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 56.5% from the February 14th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Plaintree Systems Stock Performance

Shares of PTEEF stock opened at $0.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.99. Plaintree Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.08.

Plaintree Systems (OTCMKTS:PTEEF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.57 million for the quarter. Plaintree Systems had a negative return on equity of 1,053.68% and a negative net margin of 15.61%.

About Plaintree Systems

Plaintree Systems Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports electronic products and specialty structural products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company manufactures avionic components for various applications, including aircraft antiskid braking, aircraft indicators, solenoids, and permanent magnet alternators; and operates as a design/build manufacturer of steel, aluminum, and stainless-steel specialty structures comprising commercial domes, free form structures, barrel vaults, space frames, and industrial dome coverings.

