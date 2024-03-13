Polar Capital Holdings Plc Lowers Stock Holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc trimmed its position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) by 49.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 395,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390,000 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in NIO were worth $3,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NIO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of NIO in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in shares of NIO in the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of NIO by 592.2% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of NIO by 61.6% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. 42.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIO alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on NIO. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of NIO from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of NIO from $5.00 to $4.80 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of NIO from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of NIO from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NIO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.53.

NIO Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:NIO opened at $6.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.68. Nio Inc – has a twelve month low of $4.78 and a twelve month high of $16.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 38.09% and a negative return on equity of 110.72%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIO Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.