Polar Capital Holdings Plc Purchases Shares of 69,942 Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 69,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,355,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Camtek during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Camtek during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Camtek by 431.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Camtek during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in Camtek by 3,062.2% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. 30.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price (up previously from $94.00) on shares of Camtek in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Camtek from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Camtek from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.14.

Shares of CAMT stock opened at $75.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.08 and a 200 day moving average of $66.64. Camtek Ltd. has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $89.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.60, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. Camtek had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 24.93%. The company had revenue of $88.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Camtek Ltd. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

