Polar Capital Holdings Plc Reduces Holdings in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc decreased its holdings in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report) by 21.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,386 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NARI. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 46.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,626,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,355,000 after buying an additional 1,475,313 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Inari Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,924,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Inari Medical by 132.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,863,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,839 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Inari Medical by 400.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,273,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Inari Medical by 13.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,385,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,271,000 after purchasing an additional 733,738 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical Trading Down 1.4 %

Inari Medical stock opened at $41.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.73. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.81 and a 1 year high of $71.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

Inari Medical ( NASDAQ:NARI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.09). Inari Medical had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $132.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total value of $1,627,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,045,493 shares in the company, valued at $68,040,684.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NARI shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Inari Medical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $85.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inari Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy systems for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases.

