Polar Capital Holdings Plc Trims Holdings in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc reduced its holdings in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Free Report) by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 114,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,747 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $2,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Zai Lab during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Zai Lab by 68.4% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zai Lab by 58.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Zai Lab by 1,930.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in Zai Lab during the fourth quarter worth $190,000. 43.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Zai Lab in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.50 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Zai Lab from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Zai Lab from $123.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.22.

Insider Activity

In other Zai Lab news, insider Joshua L. Smiley purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.90 per share, with a total value of $119,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,757.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Joshua L. Smiley bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.90 per share, with a total value of $119,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,527 shares in the company, valued at $613,757.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ying Du sold 8,380 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $218,885.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,133,450 shares in the company, valued at $29,605,714. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Price Performance

Shares of ZLAB opened at $19.54 on Wednesday. Zai Lab Limited has a one year low of $17.68 and a one year high of $40.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.89 and its 200-day moving average is $24.67.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. Its commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

Featured Stories

