PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.25 Per Share

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from PrairieSky Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

PrairieSky Royalty Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of PSK stock traded up C$0.52 on Wednesday, hitting C$25.89. 141,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,305. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$23.18 and a 200 day moving average of C$24.09. PrairieSky Royalty has a fifty-two week low of C$19.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.90.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$136.60 million during the quarter. PrairieSky Royalty had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 47.46%. Equities analysts anticipate that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.9082432 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PrairieSky Royalty

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other PrairieSky Royalty news, Director Glenn Mcnamara acquired 12,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$23.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$297,999.36. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PSK. National Bankshares reduced their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$28.00 to C$25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James reduced their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$33.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$29.50 to C$27.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PrairieSky Royalty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$25.83.

About PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., a pure-play royalty company, holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.7 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights, 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests, and other acreage. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

