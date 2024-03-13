Prom (PROM) Price Up 13.7% This Week

Prom (PROM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. In the last week, Prom has traded 13.7% higher against the dollar. Prom has a total market cap of $261.66 million and $13.61 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prom token can now be bought for $14.34 or 0.00019849 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Prom alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00006058 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00017189 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00025190 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001683 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72,374.82 or 1.00194657 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000055 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.51 or 0.00179291 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00009328 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000054 BTC.

About Prom

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official website is prom.io.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 14.43119485 USD and is up 2.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $11,354,351.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.