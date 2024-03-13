ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Shares Gap Down to $7.41

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.41, but opened at $7.20. ProPetro shares last traded at $7.46, with a volume of 156,585 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PUMP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark downgraded shares of ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of ProPetro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th.

Get ProPetro alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ProPetro

ProPetro Stock Down 0.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $813.57 million, a PE ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.97.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $347.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.50 million. ProPetro had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 10.26%. ProPetro’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProPetro in the first quarter worth about $351,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ProPetro by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 24,447 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of ProPetro by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 73,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 9,010 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of ProPetro by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,002,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,691,000 after purchasing an additional 713,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ProPetro by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,682,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,880,000 after purchasing an additional 83,813 shares during the last quarter. 78.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProPetro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ProPetro Holding Corp., an integrated oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.