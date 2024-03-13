ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Shares Gap Up to $29.72

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.72, but opened at $30.61. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil shares last traded at $30.75, with a volume of 421,657 shares trading hands.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UCO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 2,060.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 5,562 shares during the period.

About ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

