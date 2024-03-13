Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Announces $0.56 Quarterly Dividend

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.56 per share by the bank on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Prosperity Bancshares has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 27 consecutive years. Prosperity Bancshares has a payout ratio of 38.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Prosperity Bancshares to earn $5.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.8%.

Prosperity Bancshares Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of PB stock opened at $62.59 on Wednesday. Prosperity Bancshares has a twelve month low of $49.60 and a twelve month high of $68.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $413.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.34 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 26.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 37,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Finally, Port Capital LLC raised its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 554,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,583,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. 81.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.04.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

