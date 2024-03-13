Protalix BioTherapeutics (PLX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:PLX opened at $1.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $102.36 million, a P/E ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 0.91. Protalix BioTherapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $3.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Protalix BioTherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Protalix BioTherapeutics by 2,173.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,640,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524,828 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Protalix BioTherapeutics by 438.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,209,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 985,147 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Protalix BioTherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,462,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Protalix BioTherapeutics by 273.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 562,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 411,781 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Protalix BioTherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

About Protalix BioTherapeutics

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development, production, and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Brazil, Russia, Turkey, and internationally.

