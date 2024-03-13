Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 25,268 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Free Report) (TSE:BEP) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 467,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,268 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.16% of Brookfield Renewable Partners worth $10,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 4.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 45,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BEP opened at $23.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.67 and a 200-day moving average of $24.35. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a one year low of $19.97 and a one year high of $32.76.

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BEP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 12.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -421.88%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group downgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield Renewable Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.91.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and Asia. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

