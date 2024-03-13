Public Sector Pension Investment Board Grows Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 11.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,008 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $9,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at $35,000. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total transaction of $2,827,726.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total transaction of $2,675,102.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,434,718.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total transaction of $2,827,726.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,874 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,946. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $434.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $393.77 and a 1-year high of $508.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $437.11 and a 200-day moving average of $438.48. The firm has a market cap of $105.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.48.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 79.91%. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.79 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.16 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on LMT. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $491.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LMT

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.