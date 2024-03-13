Public Sector Pension Investment Board Grows Stock Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $10,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 2.0% in the third quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the third quarter worth about $88,000. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. grew its position in Elevance Health by 4.4% during the third quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Elevance Health by 27.2% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 17,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,761,000 after buying an additional 3,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the third quarter worth about $46,000. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Elevance Health news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $376,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,554,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ELV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays started coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $584.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Elevance Health from $547.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $569.36.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Elevance Health

Elevance Health Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ELV stock opened at $505.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.78. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $412.00 and a 1-year high of $516.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $493.56 and a 200 day moving average of $470.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $42.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 3.49%. Elevance Health’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.90%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.