Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $10 Million Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,029 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $10,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $1,561,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 223.1% during the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.4% during the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 27,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.8% during the third quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 78,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,893,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GILD shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.36.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $75.08 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.37 and a 1 year high of $87.86.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 38.85%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total transaction of $146,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,386,496.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $702,465.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,729 shares in the company, valued at $7,050,992.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total transaction of $146,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,386,496.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,242 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,726. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

