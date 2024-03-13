Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 4,299 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 88,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,299 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $8,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 27,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,147,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $5,168,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,614,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,147,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of COF opened at $140.27 on Wednesday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $83.93 and a 12-month high of $140.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $53.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.47.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 9.24%. Analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 20.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.42.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Capital One Financial

About Capital One Financial

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.