Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 5,507 Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 367,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,507 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $7,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVE. Bornite Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 20.0% during the first quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,040,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 48.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 130,378 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after buying an additional 42,646 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,471,933 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,551,000 after purchasing an additional 7,624 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 49,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares during the last quarter. 50.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVE has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. UBS Group raised Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Cenovus Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock opened at $17.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 2.13. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.69 and a twelve month high of $21.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.73 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 14.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cenovus Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1033 per share. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 25.95%.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

