Public Sector Pension Investment Board Raises Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,411 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Exelon were worth $8,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.9% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 21.0% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 3.9% during the first quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 50.3% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Stock Performance

EXC opened at $37.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.53. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $33.35 and a 1-year high of $43.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Exelon Increases Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Exelon had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Exelon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.82.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

