Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 5,776 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,776 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $8,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,575,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 26.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 931,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,888,000 after purchasing an additional 193,116 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 762,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,260,000 after purchasing an additional 22,984 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,107,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 18.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 5,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Stock Up 1.0 %

CNI opened at $130.00 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $103.96 and a fifty-two week high of $132.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.14. The company has a market capitalization of $83.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.88.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $0.638 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 39.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. TD Securities lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. CIBC lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Featured Articles

