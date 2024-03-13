Pyxis Tankers (PXS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 14th.

Pyxis Tankers Price Performance

Pyxis Tankers stock opened at $4.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.05. Pyxis Tankers has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $6.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Get Pyxis Tankers alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pyxis Tankers

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Pyxis Tankers by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Pyxis Tankers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Pyxis Tankers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Pyxis Tankers by 92,366.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 38,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Pyxis Tankers by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 26,900 shares in the last quarter. 5.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pyxis Tankers Company Profile

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pyxis Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxis Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.