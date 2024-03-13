Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NASDAQ:SFM)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.96. The consensus estimate for Sprouts Farmers Market’s current full-year earnings is $2.95 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.92 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.18 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.38 EPS.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

SFM has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 3rd. Bank of America raised Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $56.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.57.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

Shares of SFM opened at $62.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Sprouts Farmers Market has a one year low of $32.12 and a one year high of $65.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.87 and a 200 day moving average of $46.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprouts Farmers Market

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the third quarter worth about $25,000. West Tower Group LLC raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 314.5% during the fourth quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 80.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other news, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 3,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $234,969.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,170.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 22,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $1,367,484.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,513.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 3,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $234,969.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,170.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,622 shares of company stock valued at $3,555,923. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

