Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV) Increased by Analyst

Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright raised their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Elevation Oncology in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 7th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.20) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.28). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Elevation Oncology’s current full-year earnings is ($0.87) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Elevation Oncology’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.84) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.71) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ELEV. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Elevation Oncology from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Elevation Oncology in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Elevation Oncology stock opened at $4.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.97 and a 200 day moving average of $1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.34. Elevation Oncology has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $5.89. The company has a current ratio of 21.22, a quick ratio of 21.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Elevation Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,279,000. venBio Partners LLC increased its stake in Elevation Oncology by 56.1% in the second quarter. venBio Partners LLC now owns 2,914,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,916 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in Elevation Oncology in the second quarter valued at $1,368,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Elevation Oncology during the second quarter worth about $1,275,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Elevation Oncology in the second quarter valued at about $830,000. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elevation Oncology, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapies to treat patients across a range of solid tumors with significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead candidate is EO-3021, an antibody-drug conjugate designed to target Claudin 18.2, a clinically validated molecular target.

