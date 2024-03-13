Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Raised by HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:PMVP)

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright increased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 7th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.36) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.41). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for PMV Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.47) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for PMV Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.53) EPS.

Get PMV Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.2 %

PMVP stock opened at $1.65 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.08. PMV Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $9.72. The firm has a market cap of $84.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PMV Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PMVP. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $26,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 2,588.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 94.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule and tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects mutant p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores wild-type p53 function.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.