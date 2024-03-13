Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY) Lowered by Atb Cap Markets

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Free Report) – Atb Cap Markets cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Surge Energy in a report issued on Thursday, March 7th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Surge Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.77 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Surge Energy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ATB Capital dropped their target price on Surge Energy from C$13.00 to C$10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Surge Energy from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Surge Energy from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Surge Energy from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Surge Energy from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.91.

Shares of TSE:SGY opened at C$6.45 on Monday. Surge Energy has a 12-month low of C$5.89 and a 12-month high of C$9.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$648.74 million, a PE ratio of 3.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.44.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Surge Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.63%.

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company's principal properties include Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; the Southeast Saskatchewan properties are located in the Southeast corner of the Province; the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; the Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; and the Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

