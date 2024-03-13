Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for WisdomTree, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:WT)

WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Free Report) – Northland Capmk upped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for WisdomTree in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 6th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.10. The consensus estimate for WisdomTree’s current full-year earnings is $0.50 per share.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $90.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.32 million. WisdomTree had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 29.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on WT. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of WisdomTree from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of WisdomTree in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of WisdomTree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.85.

WisdomTree Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WT opened at $8.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. WisdomTree has a twelve month low of $5.53 and a twelve month high of $8.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.47.

WisdomTree Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. WisdomTree’s payout ratio is 18.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jonathan L. Steinberg acquired 303,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,187,223.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,172,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,044,433.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in WisdomTree in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree in the third quarter worth $62,000. 79.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About WisdomTree

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

