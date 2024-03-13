Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Increased by William Blair (NYSE:ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair raised their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 6th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $1.49 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.65. The consensus estimate for Abercrombie & Fitch’s current full-year earnings is $6.86 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s Q3 2025 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.77 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.69 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.95 EPS.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The apparel retailer reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.14. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 38.80% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ANF. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $81.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ANF

Abercrombie & Fitch Price Performance

ANF stock opened at $120.57 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.59. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52-week low of $21.74 and a 52-week high of $140.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abercrombie & Fitch

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 355.9% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 195,866 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,041,000 after buying an additional 152,907 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $777,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 153,229 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,638,000 after acquiring an additional 43,310 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the third quarter worth $598,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the third quarter worth $782,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.24, for a total value of $4,812,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,258,828.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.24, for a total value of $4,812,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,258,828.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jay Rust sold 786 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.41, for a total value of $98,572.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,014 shares in the company, valued at $127,165.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 288,786 shares of company stock valued at $32,608,812. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.