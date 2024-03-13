Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for CrowdStrike in a report issued on Wednesday, March 6th. William Blair analyst J. Ho now expects that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.15. The consensus estimate for CrowdStrike’s current full-year earnings is $0.93 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for CrowdStrike’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James started coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $334.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.50.

CRWD stock opened at $329.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 914.64, a PEG ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.06. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $115.67 and a twelve month high of $365.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $302.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $356,395.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,465,236.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 9,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.14, for a total value of $2,330,153.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,293,289.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $356,395.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,465,236.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 197,858 shares of company stock worth $52,414,866 over the last 90 days. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 9,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

